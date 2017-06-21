Howard County Housing Commission name...

Howard County Housing Commission names Peter Engel new executive director

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

The Howard County Housing Commission has appointed longtime community development professional Peter Engel as its new executive director. Engel began his new position on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Human toilet for women Sun Tim 1
News Gangs trying to make inroads in Howard County M... (Apr '06) May '17 soto 172
Laurel, MD - what is it Really Like? (Jun '08) May '17 Robert 114
dog whistling in Clarksville (Jul '16) Apr '17 a family member 5
News Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09) Apr '17 John 63
What happen on contee rd last night? (Jun '08) Mar '17 Angeli lowery 13
If anyone knows the kids parents Tracey Armah b... (Jul '16) Feb '17 Gdjwm 3
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Columbia, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,103 • Total comments across all topics: 281,918,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC