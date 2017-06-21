Howard council, community leaders react to Long Reach Village Center plans
Community members had the chance to voice their opinions on newly proposed plans for the redevelopment of Long Reach Village Center during Monday night's County Council meeting. Many residents expressed their support for the plan, which they said is badly needed to revitalize the ailing center.
