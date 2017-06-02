Howard Community College Presents a Midsummer Night's Dream this Month

The Howard Community College Theatre Program presents William Shakespeare's comedy, "A Midsummer Night's Dream," for one weekend only, free and under the stars, June 29-July 1. Directed by Theatre Department Chair Bill Gillett, "A Midsummer Night's Dream" will feature current HCC students and guest artists who will bring this wonderful comedy to life for audiences young and old. Prepare yourself for Shakespeare's enchanting comedy of unrequited love, mistaken identities, and fairy antics.

