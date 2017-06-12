Heart Attack? Drones Could Come to Your Rescue
Drones have been proposed for some pretty mundane uses, such as delivering pizzas or packages, but new research suggests the high-flying machines could be used to swoop in and save lives. "Each minute that passes after a sudden cardiac arrest decreases the chance of survival by approximately 10 percent," explained lead investigator Andreas Claesson.
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gangs trying to make inroads in Howard County M... (Apr '06)
|May 19
|soto
|172
|Laurel, MD - what is it Really Like? (Jun '08)
|May 13
|Robert
|114
|dog whistling in Clarksville (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|a family member
|5
|Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|John
|63
|What happen on contee rd last night? (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|Angeli lowery
|13
|If anyone knows the kids parents Tracey Armah b... (Jul '16)
|Feb '17
|Gdjwm
|3
|Former Md. county executive released from prison
|Jan '17
|Robert Walton
|1
