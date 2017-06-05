he Ain't No Dr. Seuss:

he Ain't No Dr. Seuss:

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: BrothersJudd Blog

Joseph Otting, the former chief executive of Pasadena's OneWest Bank whom Trump nominated Tuesday to be the next comptroller of the currency, has claimed to be a graduate of the School of Credit and Financial Management at Dartmouth. "Joseph Otting is not a Dartmouth graduate," Diana Lawrence, the college's associate vice president for communications, said Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BrothersJudd Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gangs trying to make inroads in Howard County M... (Apr '06) May 19 soto 172
Laurel, MD - what is it Really Like? (Jun '08) May 13 Robert 114
dog whistling in Clarksville (Jul '16) Apr '17 a family member 5
News Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09) Apr '17 John 63
What happen on contee rd last night? (Jun '08) Mar '17 Angeli lowery 13
If anyone knows the kids parents Tracey Armah b... (Jul '16) Feb '17 Gdjwm 3
News Former Md. county executive released from prison Jan '17 Robert Walton 1
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Howard County was issued at June 10 at 4:35PM EDT

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Egypt
 

Columbia, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,948 • Total comments across all topics: 281,664,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC