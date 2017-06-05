he Ain't No Dr. Seuss:
Joseph Otting, the former chief executive of Pasadena's OneWest Bank whom Trump nominated Tuesday to be the next comptroller of the currency, has claimed to be a graduate of the School of Credit and Financial Management at Dartmouth. "Joseph Otting is not a Dartmouth graduate," Diana Lawrence, the college's associate vice president for communications, said Saturday.
