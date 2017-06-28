Council digs into Long Reach Village Center development plans, time line
The County Council worked Monday to better understand the time line and plans for the revitalization of the ailing Long Reach Village Center. The council last met on June 19 to hear from Orchard Development about its plans for the center, as well as listen to concerns from residents.
