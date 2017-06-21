Columbia's history explored in collection of essays by those who know it best

One of Columbia's original architects and planners, Robert Tennenbaum, revealed his second book on June 19, which explores the 50-year-old city's transformation through the local prospective. "Columbia, Maryland: A Fifty-year Retrospective of a Model City," features a collection of essays from 63 contributing writers who've watched their city transform since its foundation in 1967.

