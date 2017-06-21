Columbia's history explored in collection of essays by those who know it best
One of Columbia's original architects and planners, Robert Tennenbaum, revealed his second book on June 19, which explores the 50-year-old city's transformation through the local prospective. "Columbia, Maryland: A Fifty-year Retrospective of a Model City," features a collection of essays from 63 contributing writers who've watched their city transform since its foundation in 1967.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Human toilet for women
|Sun
|Tim
|1
|Gangs trying to make inroads in Howard County M... (Apr '06)
|May '17
|soto
|172
|Laurel, MD - what is it Really Like? (Jun '08)
|May '17
|Robert
|114
|dog whistling in Clarksville (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|a family member
|5
|Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|John
|63
|What happen on contee rd last night? (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|Angeli lowery
|13
|If anyone knows the kids parents Tracey Armah b... (Jul '16)
|Feb '17
|Gdjwm
|3
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC