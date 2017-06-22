Columbia Center for Theatrical Arts celebrates 45 years with reunion, free performance
Toby Orenstein scrunches her face and wiggles her nose like the enchantress in the TV sitcom "I Dream of Jeannie." Although she doesn't like to be reminded of this particular facial expression, it has become her signature, endearing her to fans and theater family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Human toilet for women
|Jun 18
|Tim
|1
|Gangs trying to make inroads in Howard County M... (Apr '06)
|May '17
|soto
|172
|Laurel, MD - what is it Really Like? (Jun '08)
|May '17
|Robert
|114
|dog whistling in Clarksville (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|a family member
|5
|Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|John
|63
|What happen on contee rd last night? (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|Angeli lowery
|13
|If anyone knows the kids parents Tracey Armah b... (Jul '16)
|Feb '17
|Gdjwm
|3
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC