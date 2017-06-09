Busy Night In OC Includes Two Shootin...

Busy Night In OC Includes Two Shooting Incidents, Stabbing

A hectic Thursday night in Ocean City included a drive-by shooting, a stabbing and the accidental discharge of a gun on the beach. On Friday morning, members of the Ocean City Police Department were restricting access to the beach in the area between 81st and 85th streets to allow authorities to canvas the sand for evidence related to a shooting nearby.

