10 things you didn't know about Steven Combs, president and CEO of...
Steven C. Combs, former executive vice president and provost at Drury University in Springfield, Mo., took over April 3 as president and CEO of the Laurel-based Maryland University of Integrative Health, a nonprofit school of alternative medicine. The Los Angeles native says his health journey eventually led him to Howard County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gangs trying to make inroads in Howard County M... (Apr '06)
|May 19
|soto
|172
|Laurel, MD - what is it Really Like? (Jun '08)
|May 13
|Robert
|114
|dog whistling in Clarksville (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|a family member
|5
|Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|John
|63
|What happen on contee rd last night? (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|Angeli lowery
|13
|If anyone knows the kids parents Tracey Armah b... (Jul '16)
|Feb '17
|Gdjwm
|3
|Former Md. county executive released from prison
|Jan '17
|Robert Walton
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC