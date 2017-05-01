Women's Giving Circle receives $20,000 donation for Junior Achievement
The Women's Giving Circle of Howard County, which raises and distributes funds supporting women and girls, received a $20,000 donation from husband-and-wife Columbia-residents Bob and Bach Jeffrey to support Junior Achievement of Central Maryland's Rising Women program, which connects high school girls with mentors who help them with entrepreneurship projects. "Years ago, Bach had been a ... Complete access to news articles on this website is available to Daily Record subscribers who are logged in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dog whistling in Clarksville (Jul '16)
|Apr 29
|a family member
|5
|Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09)
|Apr 26
|John
|63
|Laurel, MD - what is it Really Like? (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|Marilyn Vailati
|113
|What happen on contee rd last night? (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|Angeli lowery
|13
|If anyone knows the kids parents Tracey Armah b... (Jul '16)
|Feb '17
|Gdjwm
|3
|Former Md. county executive released from prison
|Jan '17
|Robert Walton
|1
|Roy & Lydia Wallace or their daughter, Karin
|Dec '16
|trying to locate
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC