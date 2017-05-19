Willowbrook Studio hosts annual sale ...

Willowbrook Studio hosts annual sale for worthy cause

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

When Willowbrook Studio presents its annual Art Show and Sale on May 19 and 20 at Oliver's Carriage House in Columbia, it's more than just a chance for a group of Howard County artists to display their work. That's because 10 percent of the sales proceeds will go to Grassroots Route 1 Day Resource Center, which assists homeless individuals in Howard County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gangs trying to make inroads in Howard County M... (Apr '06) 9 hr soto 172
Laurel, MD - what is it Really Like? (Jun '08) May 13 Robert 114
dog whistling in Clarksville (Jul '16) Apr 29 a family member 5
News Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09) Apr 26 John 63
What happen on contee rd last night? (Jun '08) Mar '17 Angeli lowery 13
If anyone knows the kids parents Tracey Armah b... (Jul '16) Feb '17 Gdjwm 3
News Former Md. county executive released from prison Jan '17 Robert Walton 1
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
 

Columbia, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,029 • Total comments across all topics: 281,130,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC