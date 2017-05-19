Willowbrook Studio hosts annual sale for worthy cause
When Willowbrook Studio presents its annual Art Show and Sale on May 19 and 20 at Oliver's Carriage House in Columbia, it's more than just a chance for a group of Howard County artists to display their work. That's because 10 percent of the sales proceeds will go to Grassroots Route 1 Day Resource Center, which assists homeless individuals in Howard County.
