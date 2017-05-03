Watch: Dokken Joined By Jack Russell For 'Alone Again' On M3 Rock Festival [News]

Former Great White and current Jack Russell's Great White singer, Jack Russell, joined Dokken on April 29th for the performance of the song "Alone Again" at the M3 Rock Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland. Former Great White and current Jack Russell's Great White singer, Jack Russell, joined Dokken on April 29th for the performance of the song "Alone Again" at the M3 Rock Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ultimate-guitar.com.