This week in Columbia's history: Merriweather stage saves dance celebration
Dancers in the "Celebration of the Arts" benefit included, from left, Lisa Spear, Paula Storch, Michele Kelemen and Anne Von Meyer, all students from the Interfaith Housing Ballet group. Dancers in the "Celebration of the Arts" benefit included, from left, Lisa Spear, Paula Storch, Michele Kelemen and Anne Von Meyer, all students from the Interfaith Housing Ballet group.
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gangs trying to make inroads in Howard County M... (Apr '06)
|4 hr
|soto
|172
|Laurel, MD - what is it Really Like? (Jun '08)
|May 13
|Robert
|114
|dog whistling in Clarksville (Jul '16)
|Apr 29
|a family member
|5
|Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09)
|Apr 26
|John
|63
|What happen on contee rd last night? (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|Angeli lowery
|13
|If anyone knows the kids parents Tracey Armah b... (Jul '16)
|Feb '17
|Gdjwm
|3
|Former Md. county executive released from prison
|Jan '17
|Robert Walton
|1
