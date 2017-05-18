The Howard Hughes Corporation Announces Investor Day Presentation Call-in Details

Participants can access the webcast at 9:45am Eastern Time by dialing 1-877-883-0383 within the U.S., 1-877-885-0477 within Canada, or 1-412-902-6506 when dialing internationally, using the passcode 6927780. Participants should dial in 10-15 minutes early to join the conference.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.