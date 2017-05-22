The Chrysalis by Marc Fornes / Theverymany
Rather than waiting for official events, the design maximizes the potential of the project brief by providing an experience around the clock. "We want to provide not just a destination, but an experience for the morning jogger, the Sunday walker, the afternoon stroller, as well as anyone who is actually there for a show," Architect DPLG Marc Fornes says of the project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Archinect School Blog.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gangs trying to make inroads in Howard County M... (Apr '06)
|May 19
|soto
|172
|Laurel, MD - what is it Really Like? (Jun '08)
|May 13
|Robert
|114
|dog whistling in Clarksville (Jul '16)
|Apr 29
|a family member
|5
|Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09)
|Apr 26
|John
|63
|What happen on contee rd last night? (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|Angeli lowery
|13
|If anyone knows the kids parents Tracey Armah b... (Jul '16)
|Feb '17
|Gdjwm
|3
|Former Md. county executive released from prison
|Jan '17
|Robert Walton
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC