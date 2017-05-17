Steel Panther's new record brings '80s hair metal back to life
Lexxi Foxxx, Michael Starr and Satchel of Steel Panther perform at Rock on the Range on Sunday, May 19, 2013 in Columbus, Ohio. Michael Starr of the glam metal band Steel Panther performs at the M3 Rock Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Saturday, May 4, 2013, in Columbia, Md.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Laurel, MD - what is it Really Like? (Jun '08)
|May 13
|Robert
|114
|dog whistling in Clarksville (Jul '16)
|Apr 29
|a family member
|5
|Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09)
|Apr 26
|John
|63
|What happen on contee rd last night? (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|Angeli lowery
|13
|If anyone knows the kids parents Tracey Armah b... (Jul '16)
|Feb '17
|Gdjwm
|3
|Former Md. county executive released from prison
|Jan '17
|Robert Walton
|1
|Roy & Lydia Wallace or their daughter, Karin
|Dec '16
|trying to locate
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC