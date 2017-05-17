Steel Panther's new record brings '80...

Steel Panther's new record brings '80s hair metal back to life

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Lexxi Foxxx, Michael Starr and Satchel of Steel Panther perform at Rock on the Range on Sunday, May 19, 2013 in Columbus, Ohio. Michael Starr of the glam metal band Steel Panther performs at the M3 Rock Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Saturday, May 4, 2013, in Columbia, Md.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Laurel, MD - what is it Really Like? (Jun '08) May 13 Robert 114
dog whistling in Clarksville (Jul '16) Apr 29 a family member 5
News Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09) Apr 26 John 63
What happen on contee rd last night? (Jun '08) Mar '17 Angeli lowery 13
If anyone knows the kids parents Tracey Armah b... (Jul '16) Feb '17 Gdjwm 3
News Former Md. county executive released from prison Jan '17 Robert Walton 1
Roy & Lydia Wallace or their daughter, Karin Dec '16 trying to locate 1
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Howard County was issued at May 17 at 4:35PM EDT

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Columbia, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,388 • Total comments across all topics: 281,085,368

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC