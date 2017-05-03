Rouse's vision is focus of Founder's Day festivities on May 9
Jim Rouse "established the foundation for a better city, but the success of Columbia is up to the people living and working in Columbia today," said Barbara Kellner, who is director of the Columbia Archives. Jim Rouse "established the foundation for a better city, but the success of Columbia is up to the people living and working in Columbia today," said Barbara Kellner, who is director of the Columbia Archives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Laurel, MD - what is it Really Like? (Jun '08)
|Sat
|Robert
|114
|dog whistling in Clarksville (Jul '16)
|Apr 29
|a family member
|5
|Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09)
|Apr 26
|John
|63
|What happen on contee rd last night? (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|Angeli lowery
|13
|If anyone knows the kids parents Tracey Armah b... (Jul '16)
|Feb '17
|Gdjwm
|3
|Former Md. county executive released from prison
|Jan '17
|Robert Walton
|1
|Roy & Lydia Wallace or their daughter, Karin
|Dec '16
|trying to locate
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC