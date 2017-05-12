Pro Cantare concert highlights anniversaries

Columbia Pro Cantare's concert on Sunday, May 14, at 8 p.m., falls on Mother's Day , but that special occasion is actually coincidental for a concert program called "Anniversary Celebrations!" "It's the 50th birthday for Columbia, our 40th anniversary and the 20th anniversary of the Jim Rouse Theatre," said Columbia Pro Cantare's founding director, Frances Motyca Dawson, about three major anniversaries happening in 2017. Dawson added that she is especially pleased that the on-stage mistress of ceremonies introducing the compositions on this festive program will be Liz Bobo, a former Howard County executive and former member of the Maryland House of Delegates.

