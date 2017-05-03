PFLAG to discuss LGBT-friendly workpl...

PFLAG to discuss LGBT-friendly workplaces

Thursday May 4 Read more: Washington Blade

On May 9, the Howard County chapter of PFLAG will feature a discussion on how to identify companies that promote an LGBTQ-friendly workplace. Neal Bonner and Nina Nethery, representatives from Nielsen, a Columbia, Md.-based international market research company, will lead the discussion.

