PFLAG to discuss LGBT-friendly workplaces
On May 9, the Howard County chapter of PFLAG will feature a discussion on how to identify companies that promote an LGBTQ-friendly workplace. Neal Bonner and Nina Nethery, representatives from Nielsen, a Columbia, Md.-based international market research company, will lead the discussion.
