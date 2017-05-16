Md. marketing communications firm moves from Annapolis to Columbia
A marketing communications business recently relocated to Columbia from Annapolis. The Allegra franchise owned by Natalie and Whiftield Whylie is now located at 8950 Old Annapolis Road, Suite 121.
