Macfarlane announces bid for HoCo Council

Byron Macfarlane, Howard County's Register of Wills and the first openly gay person elected to a countywide office, announced on May 17 a run for County Council. The 4th District for which he will be running covers parts of Columbia, including the villages of Town Center, Wilde Lake, Harper's Choice, Hickory Ridge, and River Hill as well as Maple Lawn, Highland, and part of North Laurel.

