Macfarlane announces bid for HoCo Council
Byron Macfarlane, Howard County's Register of Wills and the first openly gay person elected to a countywide office, announced on May 17 a run for County Council. The 4th District for which he will be running covers parts of Columbia, including the villages of Town Center, Wilde Lake, Harper's Choice, Hickory Ridge, and River Hill as well as Maple Lawn, Highland, and part of North Laurel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gangs trying to make inroads in Howard County M... (Apr '06)
|May 19
|soto
|172
|Laurel, MD - what is it Really Like? (Jun '08)
|May 13
|Robert
|114
|dog whistling in Clarksville (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|a family member
|5
|Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|John
|63
|What happen on contee rd last night? (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|Angeli lowery
|13
|If anyone knows the kids parents Tracey Armah b... (Jul '16)
|Feb '17
|Gdjwm
|3
|Former Md. county executive released from prison
|Jan '17
|Robert Walton
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC