Columbia offers peek at new BikeShare program on Bike to Work Day
In commemoration of Howard County's 10th annual Bike to Work Day on Friday, bicyclists were given a sneak preview of the Columbia BikeShare pilot program that is scheduled to launch in early July. Connected by a three-mile loop, the BikeShare system will have 70 bikes across seven stations in Columbia, featuring standard eight-gear and electric-assist models.
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gangs trying to make inroads in Howard County M... (Apr '06)
|4 hr
|soto
|172
|Laurel, MD - what is it Really Like? (Jun '08)
|May 13
|Robert
|114
|dog whistling in Clarksville (Jul '16)
|Apr 29
|a family member
|5
|Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09)
|Apr 26
|John
|63
|What happen on contee rd last night? (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|Angeli lowery
|13
|If anyone knows the kids parents Tracey Armah b... (Jul '16)
|Feb '17
|Gdjwm
|3
|Former Md. county executive released from prison
|Jan '17
|Robert Walton
|1
