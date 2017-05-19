Columbia offers peek at new BikeShare...

Columbia offers peek at new BikeShare program on Bike to Work Day

In commemoration of Howard County's 10th annual Bike to Work Day on Friday, bicyclists were given a sneak preview of the Columbia BikeShare pilot program that is scheduled to launch in early July. Connected by a three-mile loop, the BikeShare system will have 70 bikes across seven stations in Columbia, featuring standard eight-gear and electric-assist models.

