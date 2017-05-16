Carol Ann Smith

Carol Ann Smith

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: Daily Record

Maryland Assistant Attorney General Carol Ann Smith is proud to have worked with the past three attorney generals, and counseled the last 10 secretaries of the Department of Human Resources, which is charged with meeting the needs of at-risk children and adults, and strengthening families. "I am specifically proud of my work to develop the agreement between Maryland and the District of Columbia to monitor the safety of D.C. foster children placed in Maryland," she said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gangs trying to make inroads in Howard County M... (Apr '06) Fri soto 172
Laurel, MD - what is it Really Like? (Jun '08) May 13 Robert 114
dog whistling in Clarksville (Jul '16) Apr 29 a family member 5
News Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09) Apr 26 John 63
What happen on contee rd last night? (Jun '08) Mar '17 Angeli lowery 13
If anyone knows the kids parents Tracey Armah b... (Jul '16) Feb '17 Gdjwm 3
News Former Md. county executive released from prison Jan '17 Robert Walton 1
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Columbia, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,022 • Total comments across all topics: 281,177,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC