Carol Ann Smith
Maryland Assistant Attorney General Carol Ann Smith is proud to have worked with the past three attorney generals, and counseled the last 10 secretaries of the Department of Human Resources, which is charged with meeting the needs of at-risk children and adults, and strengthening families. "I am specifically proud of my work to develop the agreement between Maryland and the District of Columbia to monitor the safety of D.C. foster children placed in Maryland," she said.
