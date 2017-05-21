'Brewery yoga' event in Columbia benefits healing arts program for veterans

Daniel Hill, a veteran and a yoga instructor at Main Street Yoga in Ellicott City, discovered that yoga and mindfulness is helpful to him and is involved in a fundraiser to help vetoga.org which offers yoga and meditation to vets for free. Daniel Hill, a veteran and a yoga instructor at Main Street Yoga in Ellicott City, discovered that yoga and mindfulness is helpful to him and is involved in a fundraiser to help vetoga.org which offers yoga and meditation to vets for free.

