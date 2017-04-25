Bike-share pilot program to launch in Columbia this month
This month Columbia joins the growing list of communities hosting a bike-share program, giving residents a two-wheeled alternative for trips around town. The pilot program, projected to run for six years, is set to launch May 19, which coincides with the Baltimore region's annual Bike to Work Day.
