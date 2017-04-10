Regional Accreditor Poised to Ban Incentive Compensation to Recruiters of International Students
The Middle States Commission on Higher Education has proposed the adoption of a policy that would prohibit Middle States-accredited colleges and universities from providing "incentive payment" to recruiters "based on [their] success in securing student enrollment." If approved, the policy would apply to the recruitment of prospective students in the United States and internationally.
