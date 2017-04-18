Regional Accrediting Agency Proposes ...

Regional Accrediting Agency Proposes Ban on Paying Recruiters of International Students

Thursday Apr 13

On March 27, the Middle States Commission on Higher Education released for public comment a draft policy on its expectations for honesty and truthfulness in published information and in student recruitment practices. Among other things, the policy would prohibit Middle States-accredited institutions from paying commissions to agents to recruit international students.

