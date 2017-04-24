Puppy abandoned in container gets new home: a We didna t think that he would survivea

After making a remarkable recovery, the starving puppy found abandoned in a plastic storage bin in Howard County, Maryland, last month, has now been adopted. Emaciated and with scabs of skin falling off his coat and phlegmy eyes, Eddy was barely able to stand when he was found in Columbia, Maryland, on March 25. A 10-week-old puppy was found abandoned in a plastic storage container in Columbia, Md.

