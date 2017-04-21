Prisoner walks out of Howard County hospital, police say
A 52-year-old inmate at a minimum security jail walked away from Howard County General Hospital Thursday night, according to Howard County police. Timothy David Powers was receiving treatment at the hospital - located in the 5700 block of Cedar Lane in Columbia - when he walked out at about 8 p.m., police said.
