New courthouse brings Kittleman's proposed capital budget to $374 million for next year

Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman unveiled his proposed $374 million capital budget Friday, a plan that increases spending as his administration courts plans to replace the county's 174-year-old courthouse. The proposal, which includes funding for projects like roads, school buildings and other construction projects, more than doubles the county's general obligation bonds from $92 million to $201 million in order to replace the Ellicott City courthouse, which is expected to cost $139 million to construct.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.