Merriweather Post Pavilion Announces 50th Anniversary Concert

Monday Apr 24 Read more: JamBase

This summer outdoor amphitheater Merriweather Post Pavilion will celebrate its 50th anniversary. A concert marking the occasion will be held on July 15 at the Columbia, Maryland-located venue featuring Willie Nelson and Jackson Browne .

