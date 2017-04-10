Jack Russell: a Great White Elevateda
In the 1980s, nothing could stop Jack Russell, the lead singer of the blues rock band Great White. The group sold millions of records and had smash-hit singles with "Save Your Love," "Rock Me" and their take on "Once Bitten, Twice Shy."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Laurel, MD - what is it Really Like? (Jun '08)
|Mar 27
|Marilyn Vailati
|113
|What happen on contee rd last night? (Jun '08)
|Mar 25
|Angeli lowery
|13
|Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09)
|Mar '17
|Mary Hilliard
|62
|dog whistling in Clarksville (Jul '16)
|Feb '17
|just me
|4
|If anyone knows the kids parents Tracey Armah b... (Jul '16)
|Feb '17
|Gdjwm
|3
|Former Md. county executive released from prison
|Jan '17
|Robert Walton
|1
|Roy & Lydia Wallace or their daughter, Karin
|Dec '16
|trying to locate
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC