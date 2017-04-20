Howard high schools commemorate Columbia founder's artistic appreciation
When James Rouse founded Columbia in June 1967, arts and education were inclusive components for the healthy, growing community, according to Pam Land, Howard County public school's lead theater arts teacher. To remember a man who supported the dreams of future artists, Land said more than 700 students representing Howard County's 12 high schools will share Rouse's influence on their passions during a Columbia 50th birthday tribute on Sunday, April 23 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Merriweather Post Pavilion.
