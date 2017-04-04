Howard County Council approves expansion of police power to crackdown on illegal massage parlors
Among other action Monday night, the Howard County Council approved County Executive Allan Kittleman's request to shuffle $3.4 million in already budgeted funds to purchase an office building in Columbia for the school system, which has used the Harriet Tubman school for its maintenance and construction departments for more than 30 years.
