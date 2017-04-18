Gorillaz Announce North American Tour 2017
On April 28 virtual band Gorillaz will release their long-awaited new studio album, Humanz . While a few North American festival appearances have been revealed in recent weeks, today the band have announced their first North American Tour in seven years.
