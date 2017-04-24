Baltimore County police identify suspect, officer in police shooting amid crash-laden pursuit
Baltimore County police on Monday identified a Columbia man they say crashed a stolen vehicle into three police cars and six other vehicles before driving at an officer who they say fired at the car in self-defense Friday night in Milford Mill. Dejuan Lamar Owens, 23, was wounded by the resulting gunfire, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09)
|22 hr
|John
|63
|Laurel, MD - what is it Really Like? (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|Marilyn Vailati
|113
|What happen on contee rd last night? (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|Angeli lowery
|13
|dog whistling in Clarksville (Jul '16)
|Feb '17
|just me
|4
|If anyone knows the kids parents Tracey Armah b... (Jul '16)
|Feb '17
|Gdjwm
|3
|Former Md. county executive released from prison
|Jan '17
|Robert Walton
|1
|Roy & Lydia Wallace or their daughter, Karin
|Dec '16
|trying to locate
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC