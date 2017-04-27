Are you ready to quit your job and become a full-time real estate investor?

When should you quit your job to become a full-time real estate investor ? Ian Walsh, director of Hard Money Bankers' Philadelphia office, joins Jason Balin, director of our main office in Columbia, Maryland, to talk about what to consider before jumping into entrepreneurship in the real estate investing industry. Becoming a business owner is a scary idea, and there will always be a reason not to do it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inman Real Estate News.