APUS Finance Center achieves LEED Pla...

APUS Finance Center achieves LEED Platinum Certification

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Martinsburg Journal

The American Public University System Finance Center recently attained LEED Platinum Certification, the highest green rating achievable. LEED is an internationally recognized green building certification system developed by the US Green Building Council .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Laurel, MD - what is it Really Like? (Jun '08) Mar 27 Marilyn Vailati 113
What happen on contee rd last night? (Jun '08) Mar 25 Angeli lowery 13
News Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09) Mar '17 Mary Hilliard 62
dog whistling in Clarksville (Jul '16) Feb '17 just me 4
If anyone knows the kids parents Tracey Armah b... (Jul '16) Feb '17 Gdjwm 3
News Former Md. county executive released from prison Jan '17 Robert Walton 1
Roy & Lydia Wallace or their daughter, Karin Dec '16 trying to locate 1
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Columbia, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,440 • Total comments across all topics: 280,324,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC