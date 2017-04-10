APUS Finance Center achieves LEED Platinum Certification
The American Public University System Finance Center recently attained LEED Platinum Certification, the highest green rating achievable. LEED is an internationally recognized green building certification system developed by the US Green Building Council .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Laurel, MD - what is it Really Like? (Jun '08)
|Mar 27
|Marilyn Vailati
|113
|What happen on contee rd last night? (Jun '08)
|Mar 25
|Angeli lowery
|13
|Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09)
|Mar '17
|Mary Hilliard
|62
|dog whistling in Clarksville (Jul '16)
|Feb '17
|just me
|4
|If anyone knows the kids parents Tracey Armah b... (Jul '16)
|Feb '17
|Gdjwm
|3
|Former Md. county executive released from prison
|Jan '17
|Robert Walton
|1
|Roy & Lydia Wallace or their daughter, Karin
|Dec '16
|trying to locate
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC