Women, stop worrying about being liked - Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's advice for living boldly
"It's not your job to be likable. It's your job to be yourself," she says. "Someone will like you anyway."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dog whistling in Clarksville (Jul '16)
|Feb 11
|just me
|4
|If anyone knows the kids parents Tracey Armah b... (Jul '16)
|Feb 8
|Gdjwm
|3
|Former Md. county executive released from prison
|Jan '17
|Robert Walton
|1
|Trump D.C. Hotel Contractors Say They're Owed M...
|Jan '17
|This is a Pattern
|1
|Is the area safe?
|Jan '17
|billybob
|1
|In flood-devastated Ellicott City, Md., a vow t... (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|Sonny
|59
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC