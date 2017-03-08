Trump's 'ban 2.0' draws heat at Muslim groups' town hall in Columbia

Maryland Attorney Genreal Brian Frosh called President Donald Trump's revised order on immigration from Muslim-majority countries "inhumane" and a "waste of taxpayer dollars" at the March 7 town hall in Columbia. Maryland Attorney Genreal Brian Frosh called President Donald Trump's revised order on immigration from Muslim-majority countries "inhumane" and a "waste of taxpayer dollars" at the March 7 town hall in Columbia.

