Tickets Still Available for Howard County Arts Council's 20th...
A limited number of $50 and $100 tickets are still available for Howard County's signature event, the Celebration of the Arts in Howard County. The Celebration will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at Peter and Elizabeth Horowitz Visual and Performing Arts Center, Howard Community College, Columbia, MD.
