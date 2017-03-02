Tickets Going Fast for Howard County ...

Tickets Going Fast for Howard County Arts Council at the 20th Annual Celebration of the Arts Gala

Thursday Mar 2

It's not too late to reserve your tickets for Howard County's signature event! The Howard County Arts Council presents the Celebration of the Arts in Howard County on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at the Peter and Elizabeth Horowitz Visual and Performing Arts Center, Howard Community College, Columbia, MD. Tickets are $100 and $50 and can be purchased online at https://www.hocoarts.org/explore/learn-participate/celebration-of-the-arts/tickets/ , by phone at 410-313-ARTS , or in the Arts Council office at 8510 High Ridge Road, Ellicott City, MD 21043.

