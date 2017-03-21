This week in Columbia history: Fred W...

This week in Columbia history: Fred Weaver becomes first African-American on Howard County board

Fred Weaver, one of Columbia's "pioneers," or earliest residents, became the first African-American to be named to a Howard County board in March 1969. Fred Weaver, one of Columbia's "pioneers," or earliest residents, became the first African-American to be named to a Howard County board in March 1969.

