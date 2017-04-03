TCOM Shows Asia-Pacific Nations How P...

TCOM Shows Asia-Pacific Nations How Persistent Surveillance Aerostats ...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: World News Report

Operational Class aerostat systems may carry payloads that include radar, SIGINT and COMMS Relay to altitudes as high as 5,000 ft above ground and stay 30 days on station" COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- TCOM -a global leader for innovative, cost-effective Airborne Persistent Surveillance solutions-joined forces with the Maryland Commerce Department, to present at this year's Avalon Air Show in Geelong, Australia. The Avalon Air Show is one of the most prestigious aviation and aerospace events in the Southern Hemisphere, with more than 600 exhibitors and 150 delegations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Laurel, MD - what is it Really Like? (Jun '08) Mar 27 Marilyn Vailati 113
What happen on contee rd last night? (Jun '08) Mar 25 Angeli lowery 13
News Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09) Mar 9 Mary Hilliard 62
dog whistling in Clarksville (Jul '16) Feb '17 just me 4
If anyone knows the kids parents Tracey Armah b... (Jul '16) Feb '17 Gdjwm 3
News Former Md. county executive released from prison Jan '17 Robert Walton 1
News Trump D.C. Hotel Contractors Say They're Owed M... Jan '17 This is a Pattern 1
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Howard County was issued at April 07 at 1:31PM EDT

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Columbia, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,799 • Total comments across all topics: 280,122,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC