TCOM Shows Asia-Pacific Nations How Persistent Surveillance Aerostats ...

Operational Class aerostat systems may carry payloads that include radar, SIGINT and COMMS Relay to altitudes as high as 5,000 ft above ground and stay 30 days on station" COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- TCOM -a global leader for innovative, cost-effective Airborne Persistent Surveillance solutions-joined forces with the Maryland Commerce Department, to present at this year's Avalon Air Show in Geelong, Australia. The Avalon Air Show is one of the most prestigious aviation and aerospace events in the Southern Hemisphere, with more than 600 exhibitors and 150 delegations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.