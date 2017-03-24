Study examines possible options for revitalization of Oakland Mills Village Center
As Columbia begins to celebrate its 50th anniversary and as the planned community's urban core redevelops, Oakland Mills Village Center is eyeing resurgence. The study, by consulting firm Bolan Smart Associates, notes market conditions limit the viability of office development and the construction of a major indoor sports complex, a feature advocated for by some residents and community leaders.
