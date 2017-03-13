SEPTA fare card rollout for Philly transit users nearly complete

The final stage of a months-long rollout for SEPTA's new fare card on city transit begins Monday, with an option for riders to use the card to pay per ride being made widely available. From March 13 to March 24 SEPTA Key will make its Travel Wallet function available at all stops on the Market Frankford and Broad Street lines, and at 11 bus loops.

