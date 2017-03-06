Police search for man in Monday Columbia armed robbery, carjacking
Howard County police are searching for the man involved in Monday morning's armed robbery and carjacking at the Crown gas station on Dobbin Road in Columbia. Around 10:45 a.m., police were called to the 6300 block of Dobbin Road, where the store clerk said a man with a handgun and wearing a gray hoodie and pants entered the store and demanded money.
