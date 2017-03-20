Plan for Royal Farms in Jessup draws concern

A proposal for a Royal Farms gas station and convenience store on Route 1 in Jessup, an aging corridor targeted for major revitalization by Howard County, drew opposition at a public hearing Thursday night. Opponents argued the proposed gas station on four acres of land contradicts the county's plan to redevelop Route 1 into a vibrant marketplace - a vision county officials have been chasing for years.

