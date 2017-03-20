Plan for Royal Farms in Jessup draws concern
A proposal for a Royal Farms gas station and convenience store on Route 1 in Jessup, an aging corridor targeted for major revitalization by Howard County, drew opposition at a public hearing Thursday night. Opponents argued the proposed gas station on four acres of land contradicts the county's plan to redevelop Route 1 into a vibrant marketplace - a vision county officials have been chasing for years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dog whistling in Clarksville (Jul '16)
|Feb 11
|just me
|4
|If anyone knows the kids parents Tracey Armah b... (Jul '16)
|Feb 8
|Gdjwm
|3
|Former Md. county executive released from prison
|Jan '17
|Robert Walton
|1
|Trump D.C. Hotel Contractors Say They're Owed M...
|Jan '17
|This is a Pattern
|1
|Is the area safe?
|Jan '17
|billybob
|1
|In flood-devastated Ellicott City, Md., a vow t... (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|Sonny
|59
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC