No two performances alike for 'Mad Libs' in Columbia
Your words are their command in "Mad Libs Live!," an improv-oriented musical comedy at Red Branch Theatre Company. That's because the audience gets to supply many of the words that the characters must sing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Laurel, MD - what is it Really Like? (Jun '08)
|Mar 27
|Marilyn Vailati
|113
|What happen on contee rd last night? (Jun '08)
|Mar 25
|Angeli lowery
|13
|Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09)
|Mar 9
|Mary Hilliard
|62
|dog whistling in Clarksville (Jul '16)
|Feb '17
|just me
|4
|If anyone knows the kids parents Tracey Armah b... (Jul '16)
|Feb '17
|Gdjwm
|3
|Former Md. county executive released from prison
|Jan '17
|Robert Walton
|1
|Trump D.C. Hotel Contractors Say They're Owed M...
|Jan '17
|This is a Pattern
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC